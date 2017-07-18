Diego Costa parties wearing Atletico Madrid jersey, hinting return to former club; watch video

Diego Costa was seen partying in Brazil wearing Atletico Madrid jersey. (Source: Reuters) Diego Costa was seen partying in Brazil wearing Atletico Madrid jersey. (Source: Reuters)

Diego Costa fuelled rumours of joining his former club after he was seen partying in Brazil wearing Atletico Madrid colours. In the video, Costa was seen enjoying a drink and dancing while wearing the red and white striped shirt, giving a clear indication of his intention of leaving the Premier League champions Chelsea.

In the live video on his official Instagram account, Costa also received a comment from Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas to which the Spain International responded, “Go give a hug to Conte”.

The 28-year-old turned live to what looked like a typical house party with plastic cups and music. He later turned the camera to himself to reveal his Atletico jersey, sending social media in a frenzy.

Diego Costa partying in Brazil – highly doubt he’ll be at Chelsea next season… pic.twitter.com/cKD64Pc3w5 — Transfer Talk (@EPLBible) 17 July 2017

While the rest of Costa’s teammates train themselves during the football pre-season, Costa took the time off to be in Brazil to sort his La Liga-return issues.

The Blues emerged as the champions of Premier League last season with a seven-point difference to the trailing Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City stood third at 78 points while Liverpool took the fourth place as the four teams qualified to play for Champions League in the next season.

