Didn’t have a performance last season of this quality and intensity, says Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

After beating Tottenham 3-0 in a friendly on Saturday, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expressed satisfaction with their performance in the pre-season tour and said that this kind of quality and intensity was not seen in the previous season by the English side.

Guardiola’s side defeated Real Madrid and Manchester United before facing Tottenham on Sunday. He said, “OK, it is pre-season, but we didn’t have a performance last season of that quality and intensity.”

On Ederson, who arrived from Benfica for £35m in June, Guardiola said that he had noticed the keeper’s ability of goal-kicks into the opposition penalty area last year. “When I was at Bayern, I played a Champions League game against Benfica and we saw it four or five times,” said the Spaniard.

“You cannot be offside so it creates a chance and we can have more space in the middle.”

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, on the other hand, felt that they were a bit behind. “They have invested more money than us and you can see we have a lot of young players on the bench. We are a little bit behind but we are working hard to try to sign players that will help us, bring us some new energy and make our team more competitive,” he said.

