FIFA U-17 World Cup find Dheeraj Singh has trial offers from multiple clubs, including Scotland’s Motherwell, reveals agent

Dheeraj Singh impressed with his efforts ahead of the goalpost during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. (AP) Dheeraj Singh impressed with his efforts ahead of the goalpost during the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India. (AP)

In India’s clash against Colombia during FIFA U-17 World Cup, goalkeeper Dheer Singh Moiranghtem proved his mettle. Facing attack from an experienced side, Singh showed his heroics in front of the goal and saved most of them. The 43,000-strong crowd went into the frenzy and started chanting his name – “Dheeraj, Dheeraj, Dheeraj!”

India went on to lose the game by 2-1 but the heroics showed by the 16-year old caught the attention of many, including legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who tweeted, “Great work by Dheeraj at the Goal Post! C’mon India… let’s win this one!” Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia declared him as the “find of the tournament”.

It came as no big surprise that Dheeraj soon came under the radar of international clubs after his performance. Now, the Manipuri goalkeeper is being offered a contract to appear for trials by top division Scottish club Motherwell FC. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Dheeraj’s manager Anuj Kichlu said, “Motherwell FC have offered a trial to him. If he can go there and prove himself in a trial, he may have a chance for selection. It is not a direct contract,” he said.

On being asked if any club is willing to offer a direct contract to the goalkeeper, Kichlu said, “Dheeraj also has a couple of offers from clubs from other countries, but all of them are for trials because no one wants to sign an Indian player without seeing him properly in the conditions overseas.”

Motherwell FC, who are currently placed at No. 5 position in the Scottish Premier League table are one of the major clubs in the country. Kichlu said that the young footballer is keen to step outside the country to play football. “Obviously, he is interested to appear for all the trials. Very few Indians get a chance and he is very young. It is a good age to go out,” he said.

He further added that selection for Dheeraj might be difficult, and he may have to decide whether he wishes to choose a club from a lower division. “But, all these clubs that are offering him trials have 2-3 goalkeepers each. It is not a new thing for them. So, he has to be as good as them, if not better, to get a contract. It won’t be easy. It is very difficult. Motherwell is a top club. But if he can’t get there, then he obviously has to go for one division below. So, that depends on him.”

There is another big hurdle for Dheeraj before making a move abroad. Dheeraj is currently tied to a contract with All India Football Federation (AIFF) and is a part of I-league club Indian Arrows squad. On how his association with AIFF comes into the picture with calls from foreign clubs, Kichu said, “Dheeraj has a contract with AIFF until December 31. But he is not planning to renew his contract as he wishes to keep himself open to appear for trials. But in case, he does not get an offer from a foreign club, he might think about extending his contract,” he concluded.

