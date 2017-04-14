Delhi to host India’s U-17 World Cup matches instead of Mumbai

FIFA U-17 World Cup matches in New Delhi will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which was refurbished for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. (Source: File photo) FIFA U-17 World Cup matches in New Delhi will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which was refurbished for the 2010 Commonwealth Games. (Source: File photo)

In another major change in the U-17 FIFA World Cup, India’s matches in the tournament will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi instead of the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Reportedly the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has changed the schedule but FIFA and the local organising committee are yet to be informed.

“Initially, we had decided to play the matches at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai but later changed our plan as the sports ministry too favoured Delhi as the venue,” stated the AIFF general secretary Kushal Das, to The Telegraph.

FIFA will announce the match schedule on July 7 in Mumbai. According to the schedule, India’s league matches are to be played on October 6, 9 and 12 in Navi Mumbai. The only Group A match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will take place on October 12.

But, after the changes in schedule, Delhi will now host the Group A matches while Navi Mumbai will be allotted the Group B fixtures.

There were reports earlier that the capital is likely to miss out on the opportunity of hosting the marquee matches of the prestigious FIFA Under-17 World Cup later this year following the football federation’s concerns over the “extremely high” pollution levels in the city after Diwali.

With the tournament scheduled to be held from October 6-28, the all-important knock-out games will be held after Diwali, which falls on October 19 this year. So these matches are expected to be held at the other five venues — Navi Mumbai, Margao, Kochi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

