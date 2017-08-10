Delhi Dynamos sign Venezuela international Gabriel Cichero

Gabriel Cichero can play both as left-back and left-stopper. (Source: Reuters) Gabriel Cichero can play both as left-back and left-stopper. (Source: Reuters)

Delhi Dynamos have roped in 33- year-old veteran Venezuelan international Gabriel Cichero as their fourth foreign recruit for the next season of Indian Super League (ISL).

Cichero, who can play both as left-back and left-stopper, is currently a part of the Venezuela squad for the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

This will be Cichero’s second coming to India – the last time he was here was back in 2011, when Venezuela played Argentina in a historic match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Cichero, has already made 51 appearances (full internationals) for the senior national team, having scored four goals, including one against Chile in the 2011 edition of Copa America.

Cichero has won the 2008 Western Conference Championship in the United States with New York Red Bulls. At FC Caracas, his hometown club, he won the Venezuelan Championships twice in 2009 and 2010, along with winning the Domestic Cup competition in 2009.

Capable of playing as a full-back as well, Cichero will offer new defensive possibilities to head coach Miguel Angel Portugal.

The veteran defender will also bring in an enormous amount of experience to this Delhi Dynamos squad. Cichero said: “I am very happy to join Delhi Dynamos. Football is my life and I will work hard and help the team to achieve the objective of being the champions of the ISL.

“Happy to see a lot of South American players in the team, the adaptation will be faster for all of us. I want to thank our Coach Portugal and all staff of the team for this opportunity.”

Cichero previously plied his trade in Uruguay for Montevideo Wanderers, and has had short stints in Italy with Lecce and in Bulgaria with VihrenSandanski. The 33-year old has also played in Ligue 1 with FC Nantes and RC Lens and was also part of Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.

The full back last represented Deportivo Lara in the Venezuelan top division.

“Gabriel is a player, who will bring a lot of experience and leadership to the Delhi Dynamos this year. He has represented Venezuela numerous times and has played in extremely high profile tournaments.

“This shows the quality of player Gabriel is and his ability to go up against some of the world’s best. Gabriel is going to be a tenacious defender for the Lions this year and I can’t wait to see the havoc he will inflict on opposing teams,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said

