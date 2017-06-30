Delhi Dynamos set to announce head coach

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos is set to announce their new coach to succeed Gianluca Zambrotta, with reports tipping former Real Madrid midfielder Miguel Angel Portugal Vicario to take up the job.

According to reports, Dynamos have reached an agreement with Miguel to be at the helm of affairs for the forthcoming season in the vacant place left by Zambrotta.

61-year-old Miguel is a hugely experienced man as a player and as a coach. He earned 27 caps for Real Madrid between 1979 to 1983. He has managed La Liga oufits Racing de Santander and Real Valladolid.

Miguel started managing in the mid-90s, returning to Real Madrid to be in charge of its C and B sides. In 1999, he started in the second division with CD Toledo, but was fired after only a couple of months.

Later, Miguel served as technical director of Real Madrid. In November 2008, he was set to take over as manager of the first tyeam following the sacking of Bernd Schuster, but president Ramon Calderon preferred Juande Ramos instead.

Miguel’s last job was as manager of Algerian top division side Club Sportif Constantinois. He left the club in December last year.

