Delhi Dynamos head to Spain & Qatar for pre-season

A revamped Delhi Dynamos side will begin their preparations for the Season 4 of the Indian Super League by heading off for a 41-day pre-season tour in Spain and Qatar, starting from September 10.

During their stay in Spain, the Lions will face Spanish second division outfit Cultural Leonesa and Segunda B Division sides Atletico Astorga FC and Burgos FC in a series of friendly matches.

The ISL outfit will train in Leon for close to a month before heading out to Qatar for the second part of their extensive pre-season schedule.

In Doha, the Miguel Angel Portugal coached side will train at the state-of-the-art facility of the world renowned Aspire Academy, the technical partners of the club and will play three friendly matches.

Aspire’s football base is widely recognised as one of the strongest in terms of training and boasts of seven outdoor football pitches. The stadium also has an indoor pitch with 5,500 seating capacity, along with well-equipped gyms and recovery areas.

Delhi Dynamos head coach Miguel Angel Portugal: “I look forward to meet the players. We have a good pre-season planned in Spain and Qatar with friendlies against quality sides. This will help us well to prepare well for the upcoming season.”

Delhi Dynamos director Rohan Sharma said: “I am pleased that we are training in Spain and Qatar this season. It’s our first time playing in both countries and that should provide new challenges and adventures for the club. “I’d like to thank Cultural Leonesa for their hospitality in Spain as well as the Aspire Academy in Qatar for agreeing to host us through our preseason. I wish all the players and coaches best of luck for a great and more importantly healthy preseason.”

