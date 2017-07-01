Delhi Dynamos announces Spaniard Miguel Angel as head coach

Delhi Dynamos announve Miguel Angel as head coach. (Source: Twitter) Delhi Dynamos announve Miguel Angel as head coach. (Source: Twitter)

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos has announced former Real Madrid midfielder Miguel Angel Portugal Vicario as their new coach to succeed Gianluca Zambrotta, who left the club midway his contract.

Dynamos have reached an agreement with the Spaniard Miguel to be at the helm of affairs for the forthcoming season in the vacant place left by Zambrotta.

“The lion has just walked in! Please #WelcomeCoach @maportugal55 Miguel Angel Portugal to the den. We wish him all the luck!,” the Dynamos said in their official twitter handle with a picture of him and his brief profile.

61-year-old Miguel is a hugely experienced man as a player and as a coach. He earned 27 caps for Real Madrid

between 1979 to 1983, winning the La Liga and Spanish Cup in 1979-80 and the Spanish Cup in 1981-82. He has managed La Liga outfits Racing de Santander and Real Valladolid.

Miguel started managing in the mid-90s, returning to Real Madrid to be in charge of its C and B sides. In 1999, he

started in the second division with CD Toledo, but was fired after only a couple of months.

Later, Miguel served as technical director of Real Madrid. In November 2008, he was set to take over as manager

of the first team following the sacking of Bernd Schuster, but president Ramon Calderon preferred Juande Ramos instead.

Miguel’s last job was as manager of Algerian top division side Club Sportif Constantinois. He left the club in December last year.

