Delhi boy Luv Kapoor signs for one of Spain’s oldest football clubs Palamos FC

A Delhi-based U-19 defensive midfielder, Luv Kapoor, has been signed up by Palamos FC, the oldest football club in Catalonia and third oldest in Spain.

Palamos C F is a 4th tier Spanish Club (Tercera Nacional division).

This is the highest level at which any Indian player has ever been signed on in the Spanish football system.

Luv has trained in England and France for over three years. His transfer has been processed by the All India Football Federation, and he is expected to make a debut for the club soon.

Signed in the winter transfer window, at the moment he would be playing under an amateur contract. The signing has garnered a lot of attention and has been covered widely by the Spanish media.

At a press conference in Spain Luv said, “I am very happy with this experience. I want to help the team achieve their goals”.

Luv hopes to have a great season, post which, he would like to try for a professional contract with a higher level Spanish club or play in India for an ISL/I-League club.

This opportunity has come Luv’s way through ‘Perfect Football’, a Spanish football academy that trains young players and provides an opportunity to the talented and interested players to play in European Leagues through trials and training opportunities with the European Clubs.

Apart from Luv’s signing ‘Perfect Football’ has also facilitated an opportunity for Ishaan Sahi, another young Indian player, to train with the first team of Palamos CF.

Apart from training with the first team of Palamos CF, Ishaan is also playing the league for a local club Calonge (Tercera Catalana). It is further planning to start academies in India, providing a training platform for young players, using Spanish techniques and methodologies.

This is the first time in 120 years of Palamos’ history that they have signed on a player of Indian origin.

