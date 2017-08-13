Latest News

Dele Alli shines as Spurs start off with 2-0 win over Newcastle United

Having eased back into the top flight from the second-tier Championship, Newcastle United held their own against last season's Premier League runners-up in the opening half but succumbed after Jonjo Shelvey was sent off.

Published:August 13, 2017 10:03 pm
Dele Alli scored a brace in the second half to beat Newcastle United to open campaign.
Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle United on Sunday after Dele Alli scored one goal and helped create the other at St James’s Park.

Having eased back into the top flight from the second-tier Championship, Newcastle held their own against last season’s Premier League runners-up in the opening half but succumbed after Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in the 48th minute.

Shelvey got his marching orders for stomping on Alli and Spurs duly took advantage as the England midfielder, who pulled all the strings for the visitors, broke the deadlock on the hour when he steered in an inch-perfect cross by Christian Eriksen.

Alli, who helped Eriksen set up the other for Davies in the 70th minute, made light of Shelvey’s petulant reaction.

“I’m sure he’ll be disappointed,” Alli told Sky Sports. “It was important we stayed professional. I don’t want to talk about it too much. I’ve been pulled up for my temper before but today we had to keep our cool. There was no need to react.”

Newcastle, whose fans incessantly booed their former midfielder Moussa Sissoko now playing for Spurs, missed their best chance straight after Shelvey’s dismissal as keeper Hugo Lloris denied Dwight Gayle with a fine save.

Harry Kane, last season’s top scorer in the Premier League with 29 goals, missed a sitter at the other end before Alli slid in at the far post and beat Robert Elliot with a fine finish.

The influential Eriksen and livewire Alli carved open Newcastle’s defence with a lightning move 10 minutes later, presenting Davies with a simple finish from seven metres.

Kane should have added the third in stoppage time as Spurs charged forward but hit the post with only Elliot to beat.

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu said the temperamental Shelvey had apologised to his team mates after the game.

“That’s football,” the Ghanaian said. “He’ll learn from his mistakes. He’s upset with himself and thinks he let the team down. He apologised to everyone and we believe he will come back stronger.”

