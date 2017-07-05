Latest News

Defender Kyle Naughton commits to Swansea City until 2020

Kyle Naughton signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at Swansea City Until 2020 and the club added goalkeeper Erwin Mulder to their ranks while forward Tammy Abraham joined on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

By: Reuters | Published:July 5, 2017 6:16 pm
Kyle Naughton, Swansea City, Premier league football, Naughton Swansea city, football news, sports news, indian express Kyle Naughton has made 71 appearances for Swansea City since joining in 2015. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2020.

Naughton, 28, has made 71 appearances for the Welsh club since joining in 2015 and had a year left on his contract before signing a two-year extension.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United right back made 34 appearances for the Swans last season as the club escaped relegation with four wins in their last five league games.

Swansea captain Leon Britton signed a contract extension in June, and the club added goalkeeper Erwin Mulder to their ranks while forward Tammy Abraham joined on a season-long loan from champions Chelsea.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

The (coach selection) interview will be held on July 10 in Mumbai 