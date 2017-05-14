Decorated Indian athletes to be a part of FIFA U-17 World Cup promotion

Many sports icons have showed interest in becoming ambassadors of FIFA U-17 World Cup. Many sports icons have showed interest in becoming ambassadors of FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Local Organising Committee tournament director Javier Ceppi of FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 said on Sunday that they would involve all decorated sports persons of India for the promotion of the football gala.

Ceppi welcomed all Indian athletes to join in promotion and also said that many sports icons have showed interest in becoming ambassadors of the tournament that India is hosting from May to October.

He said that he is in talks with many celebrated sports heroes of India and the list is not just restricted to cricket. He said, “It’s not only about Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly. It is also same for the Saina

Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, PR Sreejesh. Every Indian athlete is more than welcome to join in promotion and become ambassadors,” Ceppi told a press conference in Kolkata.

He said that it was important for India to involve these decorated athletes. “Football is the most important game. These athletes are most decorated. It’s extremely important for the country to involve them. We have spoken to many athletes. I am not naming them but they have also approached us and extended their help in whichever way.”

Barcelona star Carles Puyol will attend the Indian Premier League play-off match studio between Mumbai Indians and their yet-to-be-decided opponents to promote the tournament. He will also be on Facebook Live to take questions from fans on May 16 at 2.30 pm.

Ceppi said, “This is the first visit of a FIFA legend into the country. We will have many legends coming in the build-up.”

He said that the Kochi venue, preparations of which have been delayed and stretched, is in a good state. He would pay a final visit on May 18 to assess the progress. “It’s in a good state with some finishing touches needed. That’s the case everywhere. Our first priority is core infrastructure.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd