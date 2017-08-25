Only in Express

David Villa makes surprise return to Spain squad

David Villa takes the place of Diego Costa, who has not linked up with Chelsea for the new season due to a dispute with coach Antonio Conte, while AC Milan midfielder Suso has earned a first call up.

By: Reuters | Published:August 25, 2017 7:48 pm
David Villa, FIFA World Cup, Spain squad, Italy David Villa joined the newly formed MLS outfit New York City in their inaugural season in 2015. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Spain’s all-time top scorer David Villa has come out of international retirement after being named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein, national team coach Julen Lopetegui said on Friday.

New York City FC striker Villa, who hit a record 59 goals with Spain, announced his retirement from the national team after the 2014 World Cup, having scored in his final game against Australia as the then world champions were knocked out in the group stages in Brazil.

He joined the newly formed MLS outfit New York City in their inaugural season in 2015 and has scored 19 goals in 23 starts this season.
Villa takes the place of Diego Costa, who has not linked up with Chelsea for the new season due to a dispute with coach Antonio Conte, while AC Milan midfielder Suso has earned a first call up.

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso was left out of the squad despite Lopetegui going to watch him in action against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

“We believe that calling up Villa is necessary and appropriate,” Lopetegui told a news conference. “He’ll give us extra mobility up front and above all he’ll contribute his enthusiasm. We hope and believe he will help us.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
36
Zone A - Match 45
FT
39
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat U Mumba (39-36)
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 46
Aug 26, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 47 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 47

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 