Only in Express
  • David Villa doubtful for Spain’s World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein

David Villa doubtful for Spain’s World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein

Spain management said striker David Villa is doubtful for its World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein after injuring a muscle during training.

By: AP | Madrid | Updated: September 4, 2017 12:57 am
David Villa played the final two minutes of the match against Italy, his first after a three-year absence from Spain’s team.
Top News

Spain says striker David Villa is doubtful for its World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein on Tuesday after injuring a muscle during training.

Villa’s injury occurred on Sunday, a day after Spain beat Italy 3-0 to take the lead of their qualifying group.

Villa played the final two minutes of the match against Italy, his first after a three-year absence from Spain’s team.

The 35-year-old Villa is Spain’s all-time leading scorer with 59 goals in 98 matches.

He plays for club New York City FC.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 03, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
29
Zone B - Match 60
FT
25
Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas (29-25)
Sep 05, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 61
Sep 05, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 62

Foreign coach in India... before you finish your contract, you will be fired 