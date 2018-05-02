David De Gea claims record-breaking fourth Player of the Year Trophy at Manchester United Awards

David de Gea won Sir Matt Busby’s Player of the Year Trophy at Manchester United Awards. (Source: Reuters) David de Gea won Sir Matt Busby’s Player of the Year Trophy at Manchester United Awards. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea on Tuesday won big at Manchester United Awards ceremony as he went on to claim his fourth Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Trophy in five years for his tremendous performance in front of the goal this season. If that was not all, the Spanish international was also awarded the Player’s Player of the Year Trophy.

With his fourth trophy win, de Gea surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo, who had previously won it on three occasions in 2004, 2007 and 2008, to win it more times than any other player in the history of the club.

The historic achievement came after over 107,000 votes were cast with the 27-year old receiving two-thirds of the final count, around 67 per cent. He was followed by Jesse Lingard, who received 10 per cent of the votes, followed by Romelu Lukaku who received close to 8 per cent votes.

De Gea, who kept 21 clean sheets in all competitions this season for the club so far, said that he feels “amazing” to be part of the club after the trophy win.

“It’s difficult to say with words what Manchester United means for me. For anyone. It’s amazing to play for this club, with the history of this club, for the fans, for everything. It’s amazing to be part of this club,” he said.

He further added that he is happy that his hard work at the club has paid off. “It was a bit hard at the beginning but I believed in myself and I work hard and train hard and, until now, I am proud of myself too. Of course, I want to say thanks to everyone. I didn’t expect to win one but now I have won it four times so it’s amazing for me. Thank you.”

With three Premier League matches to go, the Spaniard is on its course to claim his first Golden Glove this season with 17 clean sheets in this Premier League season, two more than Manchester City’s Ederson.

Apart from De Gea, the youngster Scott McTominay also won big as he was awarded the Jose Mourinho’s Player of the Year Trophy. The outgoing United midfielder Michael Carrick was also honoured with a Special Recognition trophy for his services to the club.

Here is the full list of winners at Manchester United awards ceremony:

Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year: David de Gea

Players’ Player of the Year: David de Gea

Jose Mourinho’s Player of the Year: Scott McTominay

The Goal of the Season: Nemanja Matic (vs Crystal Palace, away)

Denzil Haroun Reserve Team Player of the Year: Demetri Mitchell

Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year: Tahith Chong

Special recognition: Michael Carrick

