David Beckham’s Miami team edges closer after land deal for stadium

David Beckham had run into a series of problems in finding a stadium site. (Source: AP) David Beckham had run into a series of problems in finding a stadium site. (Source: AP)

David Beckham succeeded in establishing a Major League Soccer franchise on Tuesday after the approval of sale of a three-acre parcel of land for a stadium.

The Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners approved the sale with a 9-4 vote which gives the consortium nine acres to build a stadium with 25,000 seater in the South Florida city.

Despite the deal on Tuesday, Beckham’s dream plan, which he unveiled three years back, it is not the final task for Beckham’s group as zoning approvals are still needed for the city. Moreover, the franchise still needs the approval of the league.

“We appreciate the support of the Mayor and the County Commissioners to assist in efforts to try to bring a Major League Soccer expansion team to Miami,” said MLS in a statement on Tuesday.

Beckham created news and talk around the world when he signed with Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007, to give MLS the sort of visibility that would have taken them ages to build.

Despite getting Beckham under their bridge to buy an expanded franchise at a discounted price, the former England, Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder ran into a series of problems in finding a stadium site, failing with bids amid local opposition.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd