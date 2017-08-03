Latest News

Darron Gibson reputation ‘in tatters’ despite Sunderland apology

Earlier in the week, Sunderland midfielder, Darron Gibson faced an internal disciplinary process after a video posted on social media showed the 29-year-old questioning the commitment of the Championship side's players towards the club.

By: Reuters | Published:August 3, 2017 6:02 pm
darron gibson, darron gibson sunderland, darron gibson ireland, darron gibson football, sunderland, sunderland football, premier league, football news, sports news, indian express Darren Gibson apologizes after criticizing team mates. (Source: Reuters)
Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson has apologised after the Ireland international was filmed criticising his team mates but his reputation has been left in tatters, manager Simon Grayson has said.

“We’ve had an internal inquiry, Darron apologised first thing Monday morning, sent a lot of other apologies around to the relevant people and apologised to others,” Grayson told reporters.

“It is not a situation you encourage for any player to be drinking before a game but that is down to their responsibility

“I can’t be with them 24/7 and ultimately, it’s going to cost him a lot of money and his reputation is in tatters to a certain degree.”

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, begin their 2017-18 campaign with a home game against Derby County on Friday.

