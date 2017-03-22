Dani Carvajal misses Spain training with flu

Spain and Italy lead Group G with 10 points each after four matches. Israel is third with nine points. (Source: Reuters) Spain and Italy lead Group G with 10 points each after four matches. Israel is third with nine points. (Source: Reuters)

Spain defender Dani Carvajal has missed a national team training session because of the flu.

The Spanish soccer federation says he did not practice Wednesday as a “precaution” ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifier against Israel on Friday.

Reserve goalkeeper Pepe Reina had missed a practice session on Tuesday because of an undisclosed ailment. The federation says his return would depend on a re-evaluation of his condition.

Spain and Italy lead Group G with 10 points each after four matches. Israel is third with nine points.

Spain plays a friendly against France in Saint-Denis four days after the home match against Israel in Gijon.

