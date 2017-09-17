Only in Express

Dani Carvajal agrees to extend Madrid stay to 2022

Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Dani Carvajal to extend the defender's contract by two years to 2022, the club said on Sunday. The right back has established himself as a key player for Madrid after they bought him back from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

By: Reuters | Published:September 17, 2017 8:26 pm
“Real Madrid and Dani Carvajal have agreed an extension to the player’s contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2022,” said Madrid in a statement.

Carvajal, who has lifted three Champions League trophies and one La Liga title since returning, amongst other silverware, is the third player to sign a new deal with Madrid this week, after Marcelo and Isco.

