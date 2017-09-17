Dani Carvajal agrees to extend Madrid stay to 2022

Carvajal is the third player to sign a new deal with Madrid this week, after Marcelo and Isco. (Source: AP) Carvajal is the third player to sign a new deal with Madrid this week, after Marcelo and Isco. (Source: AP)

Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Dani Carvajal to extend the defender’s contract by two years to 2022, the club said on Sunday.

The right back has established himself as a key player for Madrid after they bought him back from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

“Real Madrid and Dani Carvajal have agreed an extension to the player’s contract, binding him to the club until the 30th of June 2022,” said Madrid in a statement.

Carvajal, who has lifted three Champions League trophies and one La Liga title since returning, amongst other silverware, is the third player to sign a new deal with Madrid this week, after Marcelo and Isco.

