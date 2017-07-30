Dani Alves urges Neymar to be brave about his transfer decision

Barcelona defender Dani Alves has also urged the 25-year-old, Neymar, to be brave in his decision. (Source: AP) Barcelona defender Dani Alves has also urged the 25-year-old, Neymar, to be brave in his decision. (Source: AP)

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves wants Barcelona star striker Neymar to be selfish and make a move to the Ligue 1 side. PSG are trying their level best to get Neymar, with reports suggesting that they are preparing for the Brazilian’s release clause of €222 million euros.

Neymar has recently made headlines about leaving Barcelona for PSG and his former teammate, Barcelona defender Alves has also urged the 25-year-old to be brave in his decision.

“I speak with him every day, but not always about football, I try to keep him calm because in these times when you listen to people from all over you can go crazy. You have to be selfish because the clubs don’t think of you once you don’t produce results, as I am an example of,” said Alves after PSG’s 2-1 Trophee des Champions win over Monaco on Saturday.

“I told him one thing, which is to be brave, as this world is for the brave. Decisions are for the brave and I am the bravest, deciding to leave Barcelona and Juventus. He must now make a decision to keep progressing. I just want my friend to be happy wherever he is, although if that is here then that’s obviously better.”, he added.

Neymar stole the show against Real Madrid in Miami on Saturday, creating amazing chances and setting up two goals in Barcelona’s 3-2 win at the International Champions Cup.

“I hope [Neymar signing for PSG] happens, but I don’t have anything to do with his decision, it is an important decision for him and these are the types of decisions that men must make. He is one of my best friends and I always want my friends by my side, but I can’t interfere in his decision.”, Alves concluded.

