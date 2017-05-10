Dani Alves-inspired Juventus shut out Monaco, book a place in the Champions League final

Dani Alves’ volley put the result beyond doubt. (Source: Reuters) Dani Alves’ volley put the result beyond doubt. (Source: Reuters)

It started of frantically and for a moment, Juventus looked at loss. Monaco were pounding them with attack after attack and Gianluigi Buffon was finding it difficult to keep track of all the shots that came his way. But even before Monaco could cause any serious damage to the two goal cushion that Juventus were resting on, the Old Lady switched gears.

Monaco’s ferocious attack comes at the cost of a leaky defence. It was always going to be a challenge for Monaco to navigate against a side as balanced as Juventus. And so the tide started turning. The frantic Monaco attacks were being answered by calm calculated counters from Juventus.

One such counter attack, Buffon threw the ball upfield to Alex Sandro. Juventus passed the ball around to the Monaco area before Dani Alves clipped it into the box. Mario Mandzukic ensured that the ball reaches the back of the net.

Juventus then dominated the match and just at the stroke of half time, earner a corner. Monaco cleared it when the ball was sent in but only as far as Dani Alves on the edge of the area. Alves fired it in first time and Subosic was left with no answer. It capped off what has to be one of the best individual performances you will get to see from a defender in the Champions League semi-final.

Juventus will face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid, who meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday. The final is in Cardiff on June 3.

