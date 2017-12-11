Devalued Degree
  • Diego versus Dada: Maradona arrives in Kolkata amidst fanfare, says ‘I am not God’

Diego versus Dada: Maradona arrives in Kolkata amidst fanfare, says ‘I am not God’

Diego Maradona, who is on a three-day visit to India will play a charity football match against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday at Barasat, West Bengal.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 11, 2017 8:35 pm
Diego Maradona, Diego Maradona Argentina, Argentina Diego Maradona, Diego Maradona India trip, sports news, football, Indian Express This was Maradona’s second trip to the city, the first being in December 2008 when he had come with a greater fanfare. (Source: Express Photo)
Related News

Amidst much fanfare, Argentine football legend Diego Maradona arrived in Kolkata on Sunday night. Maradona, who is on a three-day visit to India will play a charity football match against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday at Barasat, West Bengal. Sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap, Maradona landed at the Netaji Subhash International Hotel and headed straight to the hotel in New Town, Rajarhat. Noticeably, a specially-decorated suite with the walls adorning his special on-field moments and his favourite menu Maradona at the five-star hotel in Kolkata.

“It is such an honour for me to be able to make this trip. Kolkata is a very special place and I have good memories from my trip there many years ago, the fans were fantastic,” Maradona said while speaking to reporters through his interpreter. “I am not god of football but a simple footballer. I’m happy to be here in Kolkata again,” he added.

“India is a very passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a whole new generation of fans while continuing to spread the overwhelming love that I have for this beautiful game,” he further added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    I went everywhere with Pollard. That’s why I call him ‘a brother from another mother' 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table