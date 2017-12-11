Diego versus Dada: Maradona arrives in Kolkata amidst fanfare, says ‘I am not God’

This was Maradona’s second trip to the city, the first being in December 2008 when he had come with a greater fanfare. (Source: Express Photo) This was Maradona’s second trip to the city, the first being in December 2008 when he had come with a greater fanfare. (Source: Express Photo)

Amidst much fanfare, Argentine football legend Diego Maradona arrived in Kolkata on Sunday night. Maradona, who is on a three-day visit to India will play a charity football match against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday at Barasat, West Bengal. Sporting a blue T-shirt and a cap, Maradona landed at the Netaji Subhash International Hotel and headed straight to the hotel in New Town, Rajarhat. Noticeably, a specially-decorated suite with the walls adorning his special on-field moments and his favourite menu Maradona at the five-star hotel in Kolkata.

“It is such an honour for me to be able to make this trip. Kolkata is a very special place and I have good memories from my trip there many years ago, the fans were fantastic,” Maradona said while speaking to reporters through his interpreter. “I am not god of football but a simple footballer. I’m happy to be here in Kolkata again,” he added.

“India is a very passionate football nation, and I look forward to meeting a whole new generation of fans while continuing to spread the overwhelming love that I have for this beautiful game,” he further added.

