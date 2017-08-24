Only in Express

Crystal Palace will not rush injured Wilfried Zaha, says Frank de Boer

The 24-year-old, who scored seven league goals and provided 11 assists to win Palace's Player of the Year last season, sustained a knee injury during their 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in the opening league game of the season.

By: Reuters | Published:August 24, 2017 5:06 pm
Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha, Ivory Coast, English Premier League Crystal Palace host Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday. (Source: File)
Top News

Crystal Palace will not rush injured winger Wilfried Zaha back into action and have not put a time-frame on the Ivory Coast international’s return, the Premier League club’s manager Frank de Boer has said.

The 24-year-old, who scored seven league goals and provided 11 assists to win Palace’s Player of the Year last season, sustained a knee injury during their 3-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town in the opening league game of the season.

“Wilf is a very robust player, the first couple of days (after the injury) are very important to have a rest and, from now on, I think he’s going to start rehab,” De Boer said after Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Ipswich Town in the League Cup.

“We don’t know how long it will take. The risk is that you start too early, that he can have a setback, so we are going to see and don’t put a time on it right now.”

Palace, who will play Huddersfield Town again in the third round of the League Cup in September, host Swansea City in the league on Saturday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 23, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 43 -->
33
Zone B - Match 43
FT
33
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 24, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 44 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 44
Aug 25, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 45 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 45

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 