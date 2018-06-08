Crystal Palace sign Getafe keeper Vicente Guaita on three-year-deal

Vicente Guaita began his career at Valencia, making over 100 appearances before moving to Getafe in 2014. (Source: Youtube) Vicente Guaita began his career at Valencia, making over 100 appearances before moving to Getafe in 2014. (Source: Youtube)

Crystal Palace have signed Spanish side Getafe’s goalkeeper Vicente Guaita on a free transfer, the English club announced on Friday. Guaita will join the London club on a three-year-deal and will officially become a Palace player on July 1 after his contract at the La Liga side expires.

“We are delighted to sign one of La Liga’s best goalkeepers and pleased that we beat off the competition for his signature,” Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish said.

The 31-year-old began his career at Valencia, making over 100 appearances before moving to Getafe in 2014. He was instrumental in the club finishing in eighth-place in their first season back in La Liga, keeping 12 clean sheets.

