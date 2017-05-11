Latest News

Crystal Palace ready to play ugly for survival, says Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce wants 16th-placed Palace to seize their opportunity to steer away from the relegation battle in the penultimate week of the season.

By: Reuters | Published:May 11, 2017 6:04 pm
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said his team do not mind securing their Premier League survival with an “ugly” draw against Hull City, who need a victory to stay alive in the relegation battle when they visit Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Marco Silva’s Hull, currently 18th in the league and one point adrift of safety, could face the drop if results do not go their way this weekend.

“It’s all about getting the result,” Allardyce told a news conference on Thursday. “If we can through playing well and scoring goals then great but if we need to play ugly, play ugly.

“It’s another opportunity for the lads to clinch survival. I’ve said: ‘How many opportunities do you want? Take this one!'” “The pressure lies with Hull. They have to win, we only have to avoid losing.”

Palace have lost their last three league games and will hope winger Wilfried Zaha can add to his tally of six goals for the club this season.

With the opposition recently trying to nullify the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international’s impact on the game, Allardyce has urged Zaha to stick to gameplan and avoid getting frustrated on the pitch.

“I can’t affect whether referees protect Wilf,” Allardyce added. “If Wilf doesn’t get frustrated and keeps running at defenders he’ll draw fouls. “He was fouled three times in one phase of play against Burnley (last month).”

