Latest News

Crystal Palace fight back to force 2-2 draw with Leicester City

The result left Crystal Palace above the relegation zone on 35 points from 32 games, two behind Leicester City.

By: Reuters | London | Published:April 15, 2017 10:14 pm
crystal palace, leicester city, crystal palace vs leicester city, english premier league, epl, epl results, epl scores, epl news, football news, sports news, indian express Crystal Palace came from 2-0 down to level 2-2 with Leicester City. (Source: Reuters)

Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City after Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke denied the Premier League champions in a pulsating clash on Saturday.

The result left Palace above the relegation zone on 35 points from 32 games, two behind Leicester who had taken a 2-0 lead through Robert Huth and in-form striker Jamie Vardy.

German defender Huth headed the visitors into a sixth-minute lead and they seemed to be heading for a sixth league win in seven games under manager Craig Shakespeare when Vardy doubled the advantage with a brilliant goal in the 52nd minute.

The Palace fightback began when Cabaye swept home a shot from 10 metres two minutes later and Benteke completed it with a close-range header in the 70th minute after he rose above his markers to meet an Andros Townsend cross from the left.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

16th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Lions

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

17th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 16, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi