Crystal Palace fight back to force 2-2 draw with Leicester City

Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Leicester City after Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke denied the Premier League champions in a pulsating clash on Saturday.

The result left Palace above the relegation zone on 35 points from 32 games, two behind Leicester who had taken a 2-0 lead through Robert Huth and in-form striker Jamie Vardy.

German defender Huth headed the visitors into a sixth-minute lead and they seemed to be heading for a sixth league win in seven games under manager Craig Shakespeare when Vardy doubled the advantage with a brilliant goal in the 52nd minute.

The Palace fightback began when Cabaye swept home a shot from 10 metres two minutes later and Benteke completed it with a close-range header in the 70th minute after he rose above his markers to meet an Andros Townsend cross from the left.

