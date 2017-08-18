Latest news

Croatian football fans force game at Everton to be halted

Fans of Croatian football club Hajduk Split threw missiles and encroached on the pitch and forced a Europa League game at English Premier League club Everton to temporarily stop on Thursday.

By: AP | Liverpool | Published:August 18, 2017 10:08 am
Hajduk Split, Europa League, Everton, sports news, football, Indian Express Play was halted for a few minutes in the first half at Goodison Park. (Source: AP)
Top News

Fans of Croatian football club Hajduk Split threw missiles and encroached on the pitch and forced a Europa League game at English Premier League club Everton to temporarily stop on Thursday.

Play was halted for a few minutes in the first half at Goodison Park where trouble flared shortly after Michael Keane’s 30th-minute header put Everton in front.

After stewards and police moved to bring the situation under control, the players returned to the pitch. Everton doubled its lead in the 45th minute of the qualifying playoff first half through Idrissa Gueye’s strike.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 17, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 33 -->
26
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 33
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 18, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 34 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 34
Aug 18, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 35 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 35

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 