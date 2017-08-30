Croatian defender Damir Grgic joins FC Pune City

In 2010, Damir Grgic started his youth career with the Croatian first division club NK Karlovac. (Source: File) In 2010, Damir Grgic started his youth career with the Croatian first division club NK Karlovac. (Source: File)

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Pune City today announced the signing of defender Damir Grgic to strengthen their squad’s defence line.

The Croatian will make his debut in the Indian Super League with FC Pune City in the 2017-18 season. After acquiring his signature, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Damir comes to us on back of a very good season in Slovenia. He is strong and powerful and will offer a towering presence at the back. He is comfortable passing and tackling with both feet and will complement Rafa perfectly.”

In 2010, Damir started his youth career with the Croatian first division club NK Karlovac only to move to German club VfL Bochum a season later. Since 2015, the Germany-born Croatian has been playing in Slovenian PrvaLiga representing NK Rudar Velenje.

“Coming to India and playing for FC Pune City in the Indian Super League is an exciting prospect for me. Having played in Europe for most of my professional career, this will be a new challenge for me,” expressed Damir.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App