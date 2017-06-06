Cristiano Ronaldo’s son scores incredible goal during Champions League title celebrations, watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr stole the show after the Champions League final match. (Source: Twitter) Cristiano Ronaldo Jr stole the show after the Champions League final match. (Source: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus on Saturday. No, we are not talking about his brace that led the Spanish side to the European trophy glory. We are not even talking about the same Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was the Portugal captain’s son – Cristiano Ronaldo Jr – who stole the show after the thrilling match with his skills. He did not just impress everyone in the stadium with his skills but even his dad, who is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world.

A video started going viral on social media after Real’s 4-1 win against the Italian side in the final. Doning Real’s purple away jersey, the youngster plays with three other players including a goalkeeper and showcases some turns with the ball as the opponents in white try to take the ball away from him but fail.

Yo forget about Ronaldo. His son did this yesterday at the Bernabéu. pic.twitter.com/7b4BVLi67e — LuisMiguelEchegaray (@lmechegaray) 5 June 2017

If that was not enough, he dribbles past them and scores a goal.

While dad Ronaldo is one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or this year, junior Ronaldo has big shoes to fill. Real Madrid won the Champions League for the 12th time on Saturday, becoming the only team in Champions League era to retain the title. Zinedine Zidane’s men also won their first La Liga title in five years a week before that.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd