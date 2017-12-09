Cristiano Ronaldo’s posts among most liked on Instagram in 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo’s posts among most liked on Instagram this year. Cristiano Ronaldo’s posts among most liked on Instagram this year.

Cristiano Ronaldo not only won the 2017 Ballon d’Or but also the love (read likes) of his fans on Instagram as three of his posts appear in the ten most liked photos of the year on the social media app.

The Real Madrid striker, who won his fifth Ballon d’Or award on Thursday, making it level with rival Lionel Messi, also has nine of the 10 most liked photos related to sports on Instagram in 2017. He is the second most followed star on the popular photo app site.

Here are his top three photos of Ronaldo that received the maximum number of likes:

Neymar Jr’s Instagram photo during Halloween, in which he dressed as Joker, is the fourth most-liked Instagram photo of an athlete at 6.5 million.

Ronaldo also topped the list in the most-liked sports videos. His Bugatti Chiron ride with his son fetched more than 20 million likes. Four of his other videos that include one of Ronaldo Jr playing football also feature in the top ten Instagram videos. Lionel Messi’s farewell video to Neymar was the second most-liked Instagram video at 14.9 million likes. The other Messi video that drew the most likes was his wedding dancing video with now-wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Neymar, Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, LeBron James and Karim Benzema had the most views on Instagram stories this year.

