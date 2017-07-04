Cristiano Ronaldo’s picture with son, newborn twins goes viral on social media

Cristiano Ronaldo with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and the two twins. (Source: instagram) Cristiano Ronaldo with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., and the two twins. (Source: instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently became a father to twins, took to Instagram and shared a photo of him with his two sons and a daughter. In the photo being shared by the Real Madrid star, he wrote, “blessed”.

The Portuguese captain confirmed to the world last week that he had become the father of newborn twins, Eva and Mateo. And the beaming 32-year-old to took Instagram to reveal how he was “blessed” while his son Cristiano Jnr sat alongside him as they shared a family moment.

Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro had confirmed the news about the two new additions and told that the baby girl will be called by the name of Eva, while the boy is named Mateo.

“Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world,” Ronaldo’s sister told a Portuguese TV channel.

