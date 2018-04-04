Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick leaves Twitterati gasping for breath; watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two and assisted one against Juventus. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored two and assisted one against Juventus. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning bicycle kick to score Real Madrid’s second goal against Juventus in Turin capped off an emphatic performance from the reigning European champions. They won the match 3-0, all three being away goals and thus have taken a massive step to reaching an eight successive Champions League semi-final. Ronaldo had scored the first goal within the opening three minutes of the match. Juventus were attacking with intent after that which means a one-goal advantage at half time only looked like a slender margin.

Juve were dominating the ball in the second half and putting the Real defence under considerable pressure. But a rare moment of confusion between Juventus centre back Giorgio Chiellini and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon led to Ronaldo chasing a loose ball inside the box. By the time he got to it, he could not find an angle to shoot and so cut it in to the more centrally placed Lucas Vazquez.

Vazquez took the shot and it was saved brilliantly by Buffon. Real’s Dani Carvajal then put the ball back in towards Ronaldo and the latter turned in with a bicycle kick. Juventus fans, who had been booing him throughout the match gave him a standing ovation.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke 😱 what a player! 🔥🔥🔥 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2018

Seen a lot of great goals in my time but that is absolutely breathtaking from Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 3, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo ya puede abandonar la Tierra y ponerse a jugar contra los marcianos.

¡Aquí ya lo ha hecho todo! pic.twitter.com/GSWs1ODq77 — Álvaro Arbeloa (@aarbeloa17) April 3, 2018

The opposing fans in the stadium applauding the great @cristiano after the bicycle kick and rightly so.

Keeps on upping the ante – relentless! #Ronaldo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wXOxvFAEYZ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo went on to provide the third goal for Marcelo. This was also the 10th consecutive Champions League match that he has scored which in itself is a record.

