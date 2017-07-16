Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United is ‘mission impossible’, says Jose Mourinho

Cristiano Ronaldo is not likely to move to Manchester United. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo is not likely to move to Manchester United. (Source: Reuters)

After Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed interest in a move back to his former club Manchester United, Jose Mourinho on Sunday ruled out signing Cristiano Ronaldo back from Real Madrid.

Mourinho said the Red Devils is not going to waste their time trying for players that are impossible to get. “I am not going to get my club to waste time on players who are mission impossible,” he said

“Ronaldo is such an important player for his club. A player of great economic power. We have not been able to find any reason that could have made us think that Ronaldo could leave.”

The Portugal manager, however, also put an end to rumours linking Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata to Manchester United. Mourinho said that Morata will not end up at Old Trafford either.

“It is a shame,” he said. “He is a player who made it to the first team with me and I have a special liking for. I enjoyed watching his evolution in Juventus and Madrid.”

“But we have not reached an agreement with his club and I don’t think he can end with us,” he added.

United beat LA Galaxy 5-2 in the first match of their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.

