Cristiano Ronaldo wins nine trophies in just 372 days

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to lead Real Madrid to retain the Champions League 2017 title. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace to lead Real Madrid to retain the Champions League 2017 title. (Source: Reuters)

In less than 400 days, football great Cristiano Ronaldo has won nine trophies to assert himself as one of the greatest footballers in the world.

Ronaldo on Saturday scored a brace to lead Real Madrid to retain the Champions League 2017 title and help his side create history. Zinedine Zidane’s men became the only club in the European tournament era to win two successive titles.

It has been a brilliant year for the Portugal captain, who won nine trophies in just 372 days. Although having a strong start with club’s campaign, Ronaldo became stronger and more dominant to emerge as one of the greatest footballers to be playing. He has come to the rescue of his star-studded team when they needed him the most.

Champions League title: May 28, 2016

Last year, Ronaldo won the Champions League trophy with the Spanish winners. Ronaldo scored the winning penalty as Real beat their city rivals Atletico Madrid 5-3 on penalties.

Euro 2016: July 10, 2016

Portugal beat France 1-0 to clinch a first major International trophy under captain Ronaldo.

UEFA Best Player in Europe: Aug 25, 2016

Ronaldo won the Best Player in Europe award after winning the Champions League title with Real Madrid and taking his national side to Euro 2016 glory.

Ballon d’Or: Dec 12, 2016

The 32-year-old Ronaldo pipped Barcelona great Lionel Messi to win the Ballor d’Or in December, 2016

Club World Cup: Dec 18, 2016

Real Madrid beat Kashima Antlers to win the Club World Cup 2016 in December.

FIFA ‘The Best’ Men’s Player: Jan 9, 2017

He won the FIFA’s Best Men’s Player for 2016 after beating Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Portugal Player of the Year: March 20, 2017

Portugal announced Ronaldo as their player of the year after he led them to Euro 2016 title back in July.

La Liga: May 21, 2017

Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win their first Spanish title in five years.

Champions League 2017: May 6, 2017

Ronaldo ended the season by defending the Champions League 2017 title, scoring a brace and earning their 12th title in the tournament.

