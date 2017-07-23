Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with Real Madrid for ‘2-3 years’, says Zinedine Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Zinedine Zidane that he wishes to stay in Spain. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Zinedine Zidane that he wishes to stay in Spain. (Source: Reuters)

Zinedine Zidane has quashed speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid following rumour mill churning out stories that he wants to return to Manchester United. There were news reports following the end of the season that Ronaldo feels unhappy and unwanted at the Bernabeu but the Real Madrid manager says the Portuguese captain is staying for 2-3 years he has left in the contract.

“There has been a lot of talk surrounding Cristiano, that he wanted to go,” Zidane acknowledged. “I only believe in one thing — whenever I’ve spoken to him, he has been very relaxed. He’s on holiday and he will be back with us on the fifth (of August). I listen, just like everyone else, but the only thing I am concerned with is what he wants to do with Real Madrid. He’ll be here with us on the fifth and I think he’ll stay for the next 2 or 3 years he’s got left with us.”

Real Madrid will begin their pre-season tour in the United States with a friendly against Manchester United on Sunday night at Santa Clara, California. Real will also play tune-up matches against Manchester City at Los Angeles (on Wednesday), and against bitter rivals Barcelona in Miami (next Saturday) before next month’s scheduled return for Ronaldo.

“He’s on a very well-deserved holiday after the year we’ve had,” Zidane said. “He has to come back in and we’ll look at when he will get some playing time. I’m sure he’ll be ready in no time.”

Ronaldo has had a long season where he’s been involved in all competitions for Real Madrid and then played the Confederations Cup in Russia at the end of the season. The Spanish side went on to a La Liga and Champions League double.

Zidane believes the club will be ready to defend those honours when the season begins. “We know what we achieved was incredible and now there are trophies to be played for already on the eighth and we’re preparing for that date to start in the best possible fashion,” he said in reference to the European Super Cup clash, also against Man United, in Skopje on August 8. “As always, we want to try and win everything we play for. That won’t change. This club has the history, we know that winning trophies is what motivates us and we’re going to try and do the same this year.”

