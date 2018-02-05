Cristiano Ronaldo steals show with Super Bowl advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in American Football gear for a Super Bowl commercial. (Source: Instagram) Cristiano Ronaldo appeared in American Football gear for a Super Bowl commercial. (Source: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo shed his football boots and shin guard for heavy gear of American Football players in a Super Bowl advertisement. The Portuguese captain garnered plenty of attention for his appearance during the massively followed game. The levels of eyeballs that the game garners can be gauged by the fact that ads during Super Bowl sell for $5 million for 30 seconds. And even as Philadelphia Eagles stunned New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl, Ronaldo wasn’t too far behind in exciting the social media sphere.

Prior to airing of the advertisement, Ronaldo changed his display picture on social media accounts to one that of him wearing a Nike attire – only in American Football jersey including his iconic number 7.

This is not the first time that Ronaldo and American Football have gone hand-in-hand. Prior to the 2014 World Cup, Portugal trained at the New York Jets’ practice facility where Ronaldo interacted with the players and was taught how to throw the ball by then-wide receiver David Nelson.

Had a blast playing QB in Ronaldo Optimum commercial played during Super Bowl today. Fun slinging it around again. #ronaldo #commercial #optimum pic.twitter.com/d90EO8scav — Tony Racioppi (@Tonyrazz03) February 5, 2018

PHOTOS: Eagles stage stunning win over Patriots

On the more familiar territory of football field, things haven’t been going well for Real Madrid or Ronaldo. He has scored eight league goals, nine in Champions League and a collective 20 goals. This is far cry from his previous seasons of at least 40 goals going back to 2009-10. Real Madrid currently sit fourth in La Liga table with 39 points from 21 games – 19 behind league leaders Barcelona.

Image already added

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd