Cristiano Ronaldo steals show with Super Bowl advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo shed his football boots and shin guard for heavy gear of American Football players in a Super Bowl advertisement. The Portuguese captain garnered plenty of attention for his appearance during the massively followed game. The levels of eyeballs that the game garners can be gauged by the fact that ads during Super Bowl sell for $5 million for 30 seconds. And even as Philadelphia Eagles stunned New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl, Ronaldo wasn’t too far behind in exciting the social media sphere.
Prior to airing of the advertisement, Ronaldo changed his display picture on social media accounts to one that of him wearing a Nike attire – only in American Football jersey including his iconic number 7.
This is not the first time that Ronaldo and American Football have gone hand-in-hand. Prior to the 2014 World Cup, Portugal trained at the New York Jets’ practice facility where Ronaldo interacted with the players and was taught how to throw the ball by then-wide receiver David Nelson.
PHOTOS: Eagles stage stunning win over Patriots
On the more familiar territory of football field, things haven’t been going well for Real Madrid or Ronaldo. He has scored eight league goals, nine in Champions League and a collective 20 goals. This is far cry from his previous seasons of at least 40 goals going back to 2009-10. Real Madrid currently sit fourth in La Liga table with 39 points from 21 games – 19 behind league leaders Barcelona.
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App