Latest News
  • Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 1st leg: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off after scoring in 3-1 Clasico win

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup 1st leg: Cristiano Ronaldo sent off after scoring in 3-1 Clasico win

Ronaldo will miss Wednesday's second leg in Madrid after being booked again just two minutes after scoring for diving in the area. Madrid went ahead in the 50th from an own-goal by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

By: AP | Barcelona | Updated: August 14, 2017 4:23 am
Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid, barcelona, El Clasico, Spanish Super Cup, indian express, sports news, football news Cristiano Ronaldo, left, gave Real Madrid the lead with a beautiful right-footed strike. (Source: AP)
Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off after helping Real Madrid secure a 3-1 win at Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday. Ronaldo scored with a beautiful strike to make it 2-1 in the 80th minute and earned a yellow card for taking off his shirt to flex his muscles at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo will miss Wednesday’s second leg in Madrid after being booked again just two minutes after scoring for diving in the area. Madrid went ahead in the 50th from an own-goal by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Lionel Messi equalized for Barcelona in the 77th when he converted a penalty after Luis Suarez was fouled by goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Marco Asensio got 10-man Madrid’s third goal in the 90th.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 13, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 27 -->
27
Zone A - Match 27
FT
20
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (27-20)
Aug 15, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 28 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 28
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 29 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29

Best of Express

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 