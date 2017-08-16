Cristiano Ronaldo scores sublime goal in training, watch video

Cristiano Ronaldo beat two defenders and the keeper in the Real Madrid training. (Source: Instagram screenshot) Cristiano Ronaldo beat two defenders and the keeper in the Real Madrid training. (Source: Instagram screenshot)

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a short spell on the pitch so far in the new season. And yet he has made quite an impact – for good reasons and bad. He came on as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup. Playing against his former side, Ronaldo came off to a mixed response in Macedonia with a combination of jeers and cheers for the Portuguese striker. Ronaldo had barely practiced with the squad following his late arrival from holidays.

However, he enjoyed much more time on the pitch in his second game of the season when he came on as a substitute in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona at Camp Nou. Soon after coming on, Ronaldo scored a sublime strike that beat Barcelona keeper Marc Andre Ter-Stegen in goal with a fierce right footed strike finding the corner of the goal.

His celebrations, taking off his shirt to show off his flex body, earned him a booking. Moments later, he was through on goal but went down seeking a penalty under the challenge from Samuel Umtiti. The referee considered it a case of cheating and booked Ronaldo for his second booking and a red card. Clearly upset with the decision, Ronaldo left in a huff but not before shoving the referee which earned him a five match ban. The capital club has 10 days to file an appeal.

Even though he would be absent for the next four weeks, should the ban hold, the Portuguese captain continues to make a mark on the training grounds at Valdebebas. In the latest clip, he beat Nacho Fernandez and another defender with neat step over and shimmied to create an inch of space and beat the keeper in goal with a shot finding the corner. Watch out keepers in Spain!

