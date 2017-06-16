Cristiano Ronaldo planning to leave Real Madrid amid tax probe: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed charges of tax fraud levelled against him. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed charges of tax fraud levelled against him. (Source: Reuters)

According to a report in Portuguese sports daily A Bola, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is planning to leave Real Madrid and Spain after being accused of perpetrating tax fraud. The newspaper said that Ronaldo had already planned to ask Madrid for a transfer and the news has come from a reliable source.

It is believed that Ronaldo was very disappointed with the allegations against him. He has been accused by the Spanish prosecutors for defrauding tax authorities for a sum of 14.7 million Euros by not showing his correct image rights income between 2011 and 2014.

However, Ronaldo has dismissed all the reports and accusations made against him. The club is confident of him acting legally on the issue. He recently led his side to their 12th Champions League title after a brilliant performance with two crucial goals against Juventus and was also the top scorer in the tournament.

Before Ronaldo, Barcelona star players, Lionel Messi and Neymar were also caught in tax fraud cases.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009, after a six-year long career with Manchester United. He has completed eight seasons in Madrid and in November he also extended his contract till 2021. He is currently playing at the Confederations Cup in Russia, leading the Portuguese national side which won the European Championship under Ronaldo’s captaincy.

