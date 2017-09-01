Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele in list of all-time international goalscorers

Cristiano Ronaldo struck a hat-trick for Portugal against Faroe Islands. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo struck a hat-trick for Portugal against Faroe Islands. (Source: Reuters)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored three goals to take Portugal to a thumping 5-1 win over minnows Faroe Islands in the 2018 World Cup Qualifier in Porto on Thursday night. The win kept the reigning European Champions close on the heels of Switzerland in Group B in World Cup qualifying for the 2018 event in Russia. However, the win and the hat-trick had double reason to celebrate for the star striker as he went past legendary Pele to become the second highest scorer in Europe. The three goals took his tally to 78 goals and stands six goals behind former Hungary striker Ferenc Puskas. Pele had scored 77 goals for Brazil. Ronaldo netted with a neat volley from inside the area then added two other goals to reach the landmark figure.

Switzerland reached 21 points, three more than second-placed Portugal, and are guaranteed to finish first or second in the group. They extended their advantage with a 3-0 win over Andorra 3-0 in a match interrupted by poor pitch conditions under heavy rain in St. Gallen. The winner automatically qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the runner-up has to go through a playoff. Hungary, meanwhile, are a distant third with 10 points after defeating last-placed Latvia 3-1 at home.

Ronaldo netted twice in the first half and then against in the second half to reach 14 goals in seven Group B games. The skipper opened the scoring with a side-footed volley by the far post. He added the second with a penalty kick and a third after a neat fake shot that fooled a defender and left him open in front of the goal. Portugal completed the rout with more goals from William Carvalho and Nelson Oliveira. They’ve now won six straight matches since their opening loss at Switzerland.

