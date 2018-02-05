Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Carlos Tevez, three superstars who share their birthday on February 5

Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez played for Manchester United when they won the Champions League in 2008. Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez played for Manchester United when they won the Champions League in 2008.

February 5 seems to be a great date for a birthday of you are an aspiring football player. The reason for this is, as it turns out, the fact that three superstars of the sport share their birthday on this particular day. They are Portugal and Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo, world’s most expensive player Neymar and former Manchester City and Manchester United striker Carlos Tevez.

Tevez’s may not be as illustrious a name as the other two but the 34-year-old was regarded as one of the best strikers in the world between the while he played for the two Manchester giants. At United, he was part of a team that included Cristiano Ronaldo, that won the 2008 Champions League. He also won two Premier League titles before switching red for sky blue. With City he was part of their dramatic run to the Premier League title in 2011. He currently plays for his childhood club Boca Juniors in Argentina.

It might be hard to believe that Ronaldo is only one year younger than Tevez considering he is still regarded as one of the best players in the world. Save for a FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo has won everything there is to win as a player. He and Lionel Messi have divided the footballing world and ruled the roost for over a decade. He is the all-time highest goalscorer for Real Madrid, having scored a mind-boggling 426 goals in 420 appearances. He won his fifth Ballon d’Or in 2017 and thus holds the record for the most wins alongwith Messi.

While Ronaldo and Tevez may be approaching the twilight of their respective careers, Neymar has only begun fulfilling his much-talked-about potential. His transfer to Barcelona from Santos was the subject of a tax-fraud investigation but Neymar was part of the celebrated ‘MSN’ trio along with Messi and Luis Suarez. He won a treble of La Liga, Champions League and Copa Del Rey titles in 2015. In the 2017 summer transfer window, Neymar sensationally moved to Paris St Germain for a fee of 222 million Euros, becoming the most expensive player of all time.

