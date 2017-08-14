Cristiano Ronaldo, Marco Asensio, Paulo Dybala early candidates for goal of the season

Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal. (Source: Reuters) Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal. (Source: Reuters)

Football is back and back with a bang! With the Premier League starting on Saturday, El Clasico on Sunday and exciting friendlies taking place in other leagues, it was a thrilling week that went by.

Manchester United began the domestic season with a 4-0 victory over West Ham while reigning champions Chelsea went down in their first match of the season. Real Madrid also saw victory against rivals Barcelona in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Here are the best goals of the week:

Cristiano Ronaldo goal

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the second half to score a beauty of a strike in El Clasico on Sunday before being booked for shirtless celebration. He gave his side a lead as Barca defeated Real Madrid 3-1 in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup.

Paulo Dybala free-kick

Paulo Dybala pulled the Serie A champions and Italian Cup winners Juventus level with an amaziing free-kick after 85 minutes before they were defeated for the first time in four years by Lazio.

Marco Asensio goal

Marco Asensio scored a stunning late goal for Real Madrid to seal the match in a victory against rivals Barcelona. He hammered home a 25 yard shot to include his name in debut scorers for Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup, La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey and now Spanish Super Cup.

Fabian Ruiz rocket

Fabian Ruiz hit an absolute rocket from 20 metres out and thrashed it into the far top corner to help Real Betis take the lead in a match against Milan in a friendly.

Sadio Mane equaliser

Another Sadio Mane worldie on the opening day needed! ?? pic.twitter.com/PaGparF7us — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) 12 August 2017

Sadio Mane scored a superb equaliser for Liverpool in the match against Watford in the first Premier League match of the season on Saturday. He exchanged a series of passes with Firminho before entering into the Watford penalty area and steering the ball expertly past Heurelho Gomes.

