Cristiano Ronaldo is in fantastic shape for Champions League, says Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane said that anything is possible with Cristiano Ronaldo. In an interview to UEFA.com, Zidane said that Ronaldo’s record of now scoring more than 400 goals for Los Blancos is an “unbelievable” statistic.

“As you well know, there are no words that can do Cristiano Ronaldo justice,” he said, “He shows what he’s all about every time he’s on the pitch, by scoring goals. He’s now got more than 400 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions These are unbelievable stats, but with him anything’s possible.”

Zidane also said that he had managed the number of Ronaldo’s matches this year so as to keep his talismanic striker in the best possible shape for the crucial matches towards the end of the season. “He has played a lot this year, but there have been a few occasions when he has been left out to have a breather,” said Zidane, “Now he’s in fantastic shape for what remains of the campaign. It isn’t just about this year, it’s the accumulation of all the seasons in his career in which he has played 60 or 70 matches. It gets to the point where you need to take a breather.”

Real Madrid play Juventus in the final of this year’s Champions League final in Cardiff on June. The last time the two clubs met in the title clash of Europe’s elite tournament was in 1998 and Zidane was playing for Juventus at the time. Real won that match 1-0. “Moments like that are tough and sad.” said Zidane, “but they’re part and parcel of any footballer’s career and you’ve got to accept them. I’m just happy I got to win the competition later with Real Madrid. All careers leave you with both good and bad memories.”

Real Madrid recently ended their five-year league title drought by winning the La Liga title last week. They are the defending champions of the Champions League and a win over Juventus could make them the first team to defend the title since AC Milan in 1990.

