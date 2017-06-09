Cristiano Ronaldo is a role model, says Harry Kane

Harry Kane said he would want to win the Ballon d’Or like Cristiano Ronaldo but for that the team needs to start performing in the big tournaments. Harry Kane said he would want to win the Ballon d’Or like Cristiano Ronaldo but for that the team needs to start performing in the big tournaments.

Harry Kane said that Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is a “role model” and that he hopes to emulate his goalscoring displays in the big games. “You see him do that game in, game out, in the finals, in the semi-finals,” said Kane to reporters ahead of England’s World Cup Qualifier against Scotland.

Kane scored 29 goals in 30 league appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. He said he would want to win the Ballon d’Or like Ronaldo but for that the team needs to start performing in the big tournaments. “Who wouldn’t want to win that big gold trophy? It’s definitely something I aspire to do,” said Kane, “Doing that, you have to win the big tournaments, for club and country. Ronaldo won the Euros and the Champions League… (Lionel) Messi’s in a similar situation.”

“To do that, it isn’t just individual, I think it’s part of a team thing as well, winning team trophies. That’s hopefully what we can do at Tottenham,” said Kane.

Harry Kane, despite spending the a good part of the season out injured, ended as the Premier League’s top scorer. Tottenham also ended the season runners-up to Chelsea. It is the second consecutive second-placed finish that Spurs have managed after finishing runners-up to Leicester City in the 2015-16 season. The club will now play all its home matches for the 2017/18 season at the Wembley stadium with the White Harte Lane being demolished and replaced with a new stadium.

