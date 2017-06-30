Cristiano Ronaldo introduces ‘Two new loves’ of his life to the world, see pic of his twins

Cristiano Ronaldo is now a father to three children — two sons and one daughter. Cristiano Ronaldo is now a father to three children — two sons and one daughter.

After losing to Chile on penalties in the semi-final of Confederation Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo flew home immediately joining the two new entrants to his family. Ronaldo took to social media and posted a photo of him holding the two twins where he wrote “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤.”

Ronaldo is now a father to two sons and a daughter. The two newborns will join elder brother Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro confirmed the news about the two new additions and told that the baby girl has been named Eva, while the boy will be known by the name of Mateo.

“Mateo and Eva, those are the names of Cristiano Ronaldo’s twins. The boy and girl were born to a surrogate mum. It’s a secret that Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t yet revealed to the rest of the world,” Ronaldo’s sister told a Portuguese TV channel.

However, the new was made official when the Real Madrid star confirmed their birth on Facebook. In his post on Wednesday right he wrote, “I was in the service of the National Team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born.

“Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy.

“The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the National Selector had an attitude today that sensitised me and I will not forget. I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time.”

