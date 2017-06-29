Cristiano Ronaldo happy to finally be with his children for the first time

Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father of three. (Source: Instagram) Cristiano Ronaldo has become a father of three. (Source: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo not only confirmed becoming father of twins but also wrote an emotional message on his official facebook account after reports emerged in the media that the Real Madrid striker became father of two children through a surrogate mother.

In a facebook message, Ronaldo wrote that he was released early by the Portugal Football Federation President to celebrate the birth of the twins. The Portugal captain already has a son named after him.

In the message that he wrote in Portuguese, Ronaldo said that even though he knew that his two sons were born, he was on national duty, playing the Confederations Cup. “I was in the service of the National Team, as it always happens, body and soul, even though I knew my two sons were born.”

Chile knocked Portugal out in the semifinals on Thursday. Ronaldo said, “Unfortunately, we have not been able to achieve the main sporting objective we wanted, but I am sure we will continue to give the Portuguese joy. The President of the Portuguese Football Federation and the National Selector had an attitude today that sensitised me and I will not forget.”

“I am very happy to finally be able to be with my children for the first time,” he added.

