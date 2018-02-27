  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Cristiano Ronaldo given night off by Real Madrid as PSG trip looms

Zinedine Zidane has decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Tuesday’s visit to Espanyol in La Liga.

By: Reuters | Published: February 27, 2018 7:50 pm
ronaldo Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has decided to rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Tuesday’s visit to Espanyol in La Liga.

The Portuguese forward was not named in the Spanish and European champions’ squad for the trip to Catalonia ahead of next week’s Champions League round of 16 second leg against Paris St Germain.

Real’s top scorer in La Liga this season with 14 goals from 20 appearances, Ronaldo is in prolific form, netting 12 times in his last seven games in all competitions.

Club captain Sergio Ramos returns after missing Saturday’s 4-0 victory over Alaves, but midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out with a stomach problem.

Real sit third in the table on 51 points, seven behind city rivals Atletico Madrid and 14 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

 
"Year in, year out people expect 20 goals from me. I have been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I’ve proved myself." 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table