Cristiano Ronaldo five-game ban upheld by Spanish FA

Cristiano Ronaldo’s five-game ban has been upheld after Real Madrid’s appeal to overturn it failed, according to multiple reports.

The Portugal captain was out of Spanish Super Cup second leg after he was booked twice in El Clasico at Camp Nou, where they defeated rivals Barcelona 3-1. He was then charged a further four match ban for shoving referee De Burgos Bengoetxea for booking him.

According to an ESPN report, the Royal Spanish Football Federation upheld Ronaldo’s five-game ban after he was sent off in the first leg at the Camp Nou. Other than the Spanish Super Cup second leg, he will also miss the first four matches of the La Liga.

The forward came as a substitute in the second half to score the second goal for Los Blancos after Gerard Pique’s own goal and an equaliser by Lionel Messi. Ronaldo, however, got booked for taking off his shirt during the celebration.

An apparent dive saw Ronaldo being awarded with a second yellow. Ronaldo, expecting a penalty, appeared to shove the referee in disbelief and disagreement for his decision. Even though the referee did not react at the time, the 32-year old’s behaviour was included in the official’s report. “After being shown the red card, the player pushed me gently to show his dissent,” De Burgos wrote in the document that covers all the incidents that occurred in the match.

Madrid will play their first match on Sunday at Deportivo La Coruna.

