Cristiano Ronaldo earns £310,000 per Instagram post: Study

According to a recent study, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo earns a whopping £310,000 every time the star footballer posts something on his official Instagram account. With more than 106 million followers on the social media platform, Ronaldo enjoys a huge audience and most of his Instagram posts get more than 3 million likes.

The Real Madrid star stands on number three in the study by Instagram schedulers Hopper, right behind singer Selena Gomez and socialite Kim Kardashian in the list of “Instagram rich list”. There is only one sportsman in the top ten list other than Ronaldo – Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James. Ronaldo is just ahead of reality star Kylie Jenner (he’s paid the same as her, but has more followers).

In the 32-year-old’s recent Instagram pictures, he has delighted his fans with sunbathing pictures of himself topless. He also posted pictures of himself with his new twins for the first time as well as a picture with all his three kids with the caption ‘Blessed’. It fetched him 5,141,919 likes on the post.

LeBron James sits in 10th with each of his posts, reportedly earning him £93,000. James and Ronaldo are the only two men in the top ten list. The list includes:

1. Selena Gomez – 122 million followers – £425,000 per post

2. Kim Kardashian – 100 million followers – £387,000 per post

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 104 million followers – £310,000 per post

4. Kylie Jenner – 95 million followers – £310,000 per post

5. Kendall Jenner – 81.7 million followers – £286,000 per post

6. Khloe Kardashian – 68 million followers – £193,000 per post

7. Kourtney Kardashian – 57.8 million followers – £193,000 per post

8. Cara Delevingne – 40.4 million followers – £116,000 per post

9. Gigi Hadid 34.7 million followers – £93,000 per post

10. Lebron James – 30.7 million followers – £93,000 per post

Ronaldo was named as one of the highest-earning sports stars by Forbes last month.

