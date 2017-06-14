Cristiano Ronaldo denies tax evasion of €14.7 million

Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives released a statement on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters) Cristiano Ronaldo’s representatives released a statement on Wednesday. (Source: Reuters)

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has denied any wrong doing through a statement by his representatives Gestifute in the tax fraud lawsuit filed by prosecutors for evading taxes of 14.7m euros (£13m; $16m) from 2011 to 2014.

The Portugal captain’s representatives insisted that there was no ‘concealment, or the slightest attention to conceal.’ The statement released by Gestifute said, “The Public Prosecutor understands that CR [Ronaldo] is participating in an offshore structure, similar to that of other players, when most of the revenues were obtained directly by the player, without the participation of any of his societies.

“The rest of his revenues were paid to the player and declared in Spain according to the terms that the player’s advisors considered applicable.”

Further detailing Ronaldo’s profits, the statement said, “There is no offshore structure for evading taxes. Tollin is 100 per cent owned by Cristiano Ronaldo since its foundation in 2004. It was founded when the player arrived at Manchester United, six years before his signing for Real Madrid, and the net profits were 12.753.685,28 euros.”

“When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Real Madrid, he maintained the same structure he had in UK. No other structure was created at that moment.”

The representatives insisted that Ronaldo never had a tax problem, contrary to what the prosecutors are claiming. “Throughout all of the above mentioned years, CR never had a tax problem, contrary to what the Spanish Prosecutors insinuates. All contractual modifications to [the] structure have been made to guarantee that the incomes fully observe the Spanish tax regulation,” said the statement.

“The declared amount can be discussed, but it is clear that the football player did not try to evade taxes.”

Ronaldo had previously said he was not worried about tax investigations as he had nothing to hide.

